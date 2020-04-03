According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes has hinted that he’d like to stay with the Red Devils amid uncertainty surrounding his future.

As per the MEN, the 19-year-old’s current contract expires this summer, with no reported advances in talks for a new deal recently, Gomes’ latest comments will have to serve as a positive update to supporters.

Gomes told teammate and fellow academy graduate Andreas Pereira in an official Red Devils Google Hangout that his goal is to ‘win trophies for the club’.

Gomes has made just six first-team appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, fans will be hoping the England youth international can start to play a bigger role once football returns after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s what the attacking midfielder had to say on his ambitions:

“I’ve seen it over the years, coming up from the academy and being at United my whole career,” said Gomes.

“It’s what I want to go on to do – win trophies for the club.”

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona reject transfer enquiries for midfielder (Photo) – Atletico’s Marcos Llorente shares pic of his dog named ‘Anfield’ Chelsea manager Frank Lampard promised transfer budget of £150m

Gomes has been in fine form for United’s Premier League 2 side this season, with the ace contributing four goals and two assists in five outings.

The youngster is primarily used in a central attacking midfield role, but the starlet also has experience of playing on the wing.

With the likes of Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata starting to experience lesser roles with the team, Gomes could be awarded with more first-team opportunities in the near future.