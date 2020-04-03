It’s not a great look when a club move a major signing on after only one season, so usually it’s only done as a last resort.

If they look to sell someone after only one year then it looks like they’ve made a massive mistake, while if it happens after two or more years then it just looks like the player wasn’t good enough.

Juventus face an interesting situation with Matthijs de Ligt after a disappointing first season in Italy, where he’s looked uncomfortable in defence and the mistakes have just kept coming. The Guardian reported that Juve paid €75m to sign him, so that will bring added pressure.

It’s possible he just needed some time to settle, but it looks like the price tag is weighing on his mind and he’s trying too hard to fix things.

It’s got to the point where The Express have reported that Man United have growing belief that they could sign him this summer, and he could be the ideal fit.

The report states that Juventus would be willing to let him go, especially if that resulted in Paul Pogba moving in the opposite direction.

They quote a family member who apparently played down the chances of this happening, but all they said was that it’s a rumour and they can’t say anything more, so that doesn’t confirm or deny anything.

His ability to bring the ball out of defence would be perfect next to Harry Maguire, and if he can get back to his form from his Ajax days, then it could be a brilliant signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.