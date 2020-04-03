Manchester United are hopeful that they have the transfer edge of their rivals when it comes to signing Jadon Sancho, due to the player’s strong relationship with Marcus Rashford.

According to the Evening Standard, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes that the two player’s personal relationship will result in the club capturing the Borussia Dortmund forward, as they appear to face competition for his signature.

The above report also cites Chelsea in being interested, but Rashford has already been laying down the groundwork to lure Sancho to United.

Speaking to BR Football live on Twitter, the striker stated that he is ‘hopeful’ that he, Martial and Sancho can all play together one day.

This coincides with the Evening Standard’s report, who state that United want to sell the Dortmund star the proposition in joining an exciting attacking frontline. Martial, Mason Greenwood and Rashford have all been cited as the key factors in such, as Solskjaer continues to build a team around his young talent.

The Daily Mirror have stated that Dortmund value Sancho at around £100-120m, so he certainly won’t be a cheap addition.

However, United have been crying out for a natural right-winger for over three years now, and a top class signing in this position would help balance out their attacking shape. With Daniel James still adapting and Juan Mata soon turning thirty-two, there is certainly a starting spot out on the right flank waiting for Sancho, at Old Trafford.

Will Rashford continue to flirt with the idea of this potential linkup? He certainly has been getting fans excited with his social media posts recently.