Man Utd transfer news: £55m+ double swoop touted, Solskjaer makes big decision

Man Utd are being tipped for an active transfer window with speculation rife over possible incomings to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The Red Devils were in fine form prior to the suspension of fixtures due to the coronavirus crisis, as they remain in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League.

SEE MORE: Why Premier League clubs could be forced to sell players if no wage cuts during coronavirus crisis

Solskjaer was boosted by the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January with the Portuguese ace making a big impact, and things look to be on track at Old Trafford.

However, the United boss will undoubtedly hope to continue to improve his squad moving forward and speculation suggests that there are a number of targets on their radar.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has been heavily linked with a move to Man Utd, and the Sun report that while the 28-year-old confirmed he has no release clause in his contract, it could take an offer of around £40m to test the resolve of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Jimenez has bagged 22 goals and 10 assists in 44 appearances so far this season, and he could be a quality addition to bolster United’s attacking options.

Meanwhile, the Metro report that Barcelona are ready to sell stalwart Ivan Rakitic for around £17.6m at the end of the season, with Man Utd specifically mentioned in the report as being an interested party in the Croatian midfielder.

The Red Devils are perhaps still a bit light in that department, and particularly with Paul Pogba continuing to be linked with an exit, there could be a void that needs to be filled this summer.

Fernandes has added more creativity and attacking quality, while an experienced player like Rakitic could offer solidity and composure in a deeper role to add balance.

Time will tell if United push for a deal, but it seems Rakitic will be on the move.

Elsewhere, Solskjaer has reportedly made an important decision at left-back, as it’s claimed by the Sun that he will not look for another option in that position as Brandon Williams will be given a chance to push Luke Shaw for a starting berth instead.

The 19-year-old has impressed when featuring for the senior side this season, and with Solskjaer giving the club’s youth stars a chance since taking charge, Williams could now lead the likes of Mason Greenwood, Axel Tuanzebe, Angel Gomes, James Garner and Tahith Chong in trying to make the cut long-term in the senior Man Utd squad.