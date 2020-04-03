(Photo) Mesut Ozil sends message to Serge Gnabry after he’s spotted in Arsenal shirt

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has sent a teasing message to Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry on Twitter.

This follows a video emerging of Gnabry training in an Arsenal shirt, with the Germany international developing into a world class talent despite failing to make it at the Emirates Stadium earlier in his career.

Many Gooners would now love to see Gnabry back at the club, and Ozil has joined in the fun on social media with the above tweet to his fellow countryman.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be excited to see how this develops, with Gnabry likely to be aware that he was going to cause a stir by doing this.

One imagines, however, that the prospect of actually re-signing Gnabry is a slim one for Arsenal given their current state, even if Gnabry is “always a Gunner” as Ozil suggests…