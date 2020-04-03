(Photo) – Atletico’s Marcos Llorente shares pic of his dog named ‘Anfield’

Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente has shared a picture of his dog named ‘Anfield’ to his Instagram story, the midfielder was Atleti’s hero in their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Liverpool.

Gini Wijnaldum cancelled out Atleti’s one-goal lead to send the second-leg of the tie into extra time.

Roberto Firmino then gave the Reds the lead, Llorente certainly wasn’t affected by the tough atmosphere at Anfield as he come off the bench to score a crucial double for the Spanish giants.

Former Chelsea star Alvaro Morata rounded off a 4-2 aggregate win for Diego Simeone’s side with a goal in the final minute.

Llorente posted a picture of his dog looking outside the window to his Instagram story with the text ‘Anfield watching the world go by…”

"Anfield watching the world go by …" Looks like Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente has named his dog Anfield after knocking Liverpool out of the Champions League ? pic.twitter.com/eMBXdBRoKU — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 3, 2020

Marcos Llorente has named his dog 'Anfield' after playing a huge role in Atletico's Champions League win against Liverpool last month. Top class p*ss-boiling! ??? pic.twitter.com/4ezbu2apPx — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 3, 2020

The 25-year-old certainly sees this as perhaps the biggest achievement of his professional career to date, the ace has gone to the extreme lengths of keeping a close personal reminder of his fine performance.