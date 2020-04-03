Romelu Lukaku was involved in an Instagram live chat on Thursday night, and an old face clearly didn’t have much time to listen to what he had to say.

The Inter star was discussing football with Thierry Henry over the social media platform as the world remains in lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

While many would undoubtedly have appreciated it as it gave them something new and fresh to watch while stuck at home, Lukaku’s former Man Utd teammate Nemanja Matic didn’t seem so impressed.

As seen in the image below, the United stalwart commented on the live video and simply put: “Shut up Romelu”.

Unsurprisingly that drew a big reaction as it cracked up a number of the other viewers while it was later picked up on Twitter as Man Utd fans were loving Matic’s dig.

We’re assuming he meant it tongue in cheek, as clearly the Serbian international was more interested in what Henry had to say over his former teammate…