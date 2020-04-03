Premier League announce £20m donation to NHS and talks for 30% cut to player wages

The Premier League just completed a meeting with all shareholders and discussed several key topics with regards to the current Premier League season.

The Premier League has been suspended along with lower leagues in England due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and in the shareholders meeting the PL discussed the prospect of restarting the league.

The statement, which can be read in full here, states that the top-flight will not resume at the start of May, with the top-flight reiterating that football will only return when it ‘is safe and appropriate to do so’.

In the meeting, shareholders and Premier League officials also discussed pay cuts for players with the idea being mooted over the last few weeks, with top European clubs like Juventus and Barcelona instating pay cuts.

Regarding the pay cuts for players, the statement on the Premier League official website read:

“In the face of substantial and continuing losses for the 2019/20 season since the suspension of matches began, and to protect employment throughout the professional game,”

“Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration.”

“This guidance will be kept under constant review as circumstances change.”

“The League will be in regular contact with the PFA, and the union will join a meeting which will be held tomorrow between the League, players and club representatives.”

Apart from the aforementioned topics, the meeting also saw the Premier League officials and shareholders discuss helping lower league clubs and supporting the NHS during this crisis:

“Discussions also took place regarding financial relief for clubs in the short term and while there is no single solution, measures are to be put in place to immediately deal with the impact of falling cash flow.”

“Critically, the League unanimously voted to advance funds of £125 million to the EFL and National League as it is aware of the severe difficulties clubs throughout the football pyramid are suffering at this time.”

While on supporting the NHS, the Premier League added read:

“Further to that assistance, the League remains committed to supporting the National Health Service, its staff and helping people in communities, not least those who are most vulnerable.”

“The League, clubs, players and managers express huge appreciation for the heroic efforts of NHS staff and all other key workers who are carrying out critical jobs in such difficult circumstances.”

“In consultation with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the Premier League is immediately committing £20 million to support the NHS, communities, families and vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This includes a direct financial contribution to the NHS and funds to enable clubs to refocus their efforts and develop significant outreach programmes to help communities, including those most in need.”

“This funding will enable both immediate and longer-term support during the crisis.”

At this moment the Premier League is presenting a united front between clubs, players, shareholders and league officials to tackle the coronavirus crisis head-on, which is great for football in England going forward.