Real Madrid could save around £41.6m in wages next year if audacious Premier League approach is successful

When fans think of transfers it’s almost automatic to just purely focus on the transfer fee and use that as something to measure the success of a transfer.

We often see big clubs let someone go for less than what they paid – while that may look like horrendous business, when you start to factor the wages in as well then letting them go can be the best thing.

Real Madrid are a club that are well known for paying big fees and wages, but there comes a point where players do have to leave before others can arrive, especially with the added importance of the financial fair play rules in recent years.

According to The Daily Mail, Everton are looking to make a move for Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez, and the weekly savings for Real would be incredible.

It sounds like both players would be interested in the move mainly due to the Carlo Ancelotti effect, but there’s no doubt this would be an audacious move.

Regardless of the transfer fees involved, the report suggests Bale earns £600k a week while The Express reported a while ago that James earned about £200k a week, so that could save the Spanish giants a whopping £41.6m next season just on the wages for both.

If you add possible transfer fees on top of that, then it would certainly give Zinedine Zidane some more wiggle room in the transfer market.

It would also be fascinating to see the duo at Everton. Their current squad feels like it could finish around 7th/8th at best, but adding two genuine superstars alongside Richarlison could truly push them to the next level.