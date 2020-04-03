Real Madrid offered chance to sign Serie A defender by Mino Raiola

According to Spanish publication Sport via Defensa Central, Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Matthijs de Ligt during talks with the player’s agent Mino Raiola.
The report claims that Raiola was in discussions with Madrid regarding the potential permanent signing of loanee Alphonse Areola, the super agent has apparently used this a chance to offer up another one of his clients in De Ligt.
It’s added that Raiola is reportedly working to find De Ligt a new club after the Dutchman’s fairly difficult start to life at Juventus.
De Ligt is allegedly one of Los Blancos’ targets as they search for a possible long-term successor to Sergio Ramos in the near future.
De Ligt has endured a mixed debut season with Juventus.
ESPN recently reported that Juventus would only consider selling the centre-back if he was to request an exit, this appears to be the case based on Sport’s latest findings.
ESPN also claim that the 20-year-old earns £210,000-a-week with the Turin outfit, considering Madrid’s size – we doubt that this salary would be a problem for Los Blancos.
De Ligt has so far struggled to hit the heights he did with Ajax during his debut season with Maurizio Sarri’s side. The Netherlands international has made 27 appearances for the ‘Old Lady’ this term.
Los Blancos did sign Eder Militao last summer, despite the fact that Ramos may be approaching the final years of his career, should Madrid really be targeting the signing of another centre-back?