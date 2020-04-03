Real Madrid offered chance to sign Serie A defender by Mino Raiola

According to Spanish publication Sport via Defensa Central, Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Matthijs de Ligt during talks with the player’s agent Mino Raiola.

The report claims that Raiola was in discussions with Madrid regarding the potential permanent signing of loanee Alphonse Areola, the super agent has apparently used this a chance to offer up another one of his clients in De Ligt.

It’s added that Raiola is reportedly working to find De Ligt a new club after the Dutchman’s fairly difficult start to life at Juventus.

De Ligt is allegedly one of Los Blancos’ targets as they search for a possible long-term successor to Sergio Ramos in the near future.