This season will mainly be remembered for the investigation that resulted in Man City receiving a ban from European competition, but it’s important to remember that they went to The Bernabeu and got a fantastic result in the Champions League.

We still don’t know if the second leg will take place, but City do have a 2-1 lead and now Sergio Ramos would be banned for the game too.

Who knows if that has anything to do with this story, as it appears that Real Madrid will not entertain any kind of approach for Raphael Varane from Pep Guardiola’s side.

As reported by The Daily Star, City were eyeing him as a major signing to help fix their defence, but Real Madrid will reject any approach that comes in – regardless of the bid.

Even if Real aren’t being petty about their recent defeat, it makes complete sense to keep hold of the Frenchman just now.

Marcelo and Sergio Ramos are both getting older and might only have a season or two left, so letting Varane leave would completely dismantle that back line.

Varane is a player they can build around going forward, and should go on to be a leader in this team for years to come.