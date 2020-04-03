Spurs chief Daniel Levy in hot water with rival Premier League clubs after backlash

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly set to be grilled by rival Premier League clubs after his decision to furlough non-playing staff.

The scheme was introduced by the government to protect jobs and small businesses by offering to pay 80 percent of a worker’s wage up to £2,500 per month.

It is then up to the employer if they wish to pay the remaining 20 percent.

Levy announced in a club statement on Tuesday that Spurs would be using the scheme for their 550 non-playing members of staff, while it was also noted that they would be expected to take a 20 percent pay cut as the club wouldn’t top them up.

Unsurprisingly, that drew a furious reaction from pundits and fans alike as the players have yet to take a pay cut despite the fact that they are in a much stronger financial position.

Now, The Sun report that Levy can expect a grilling from rival Premier League clubs after being privately accused of damaging the league’s reputation and image.

A crucial meeting is set to be held on Friday to discuss the current situation and impact of the coronavirus crisis, with the season currently suspended until April 30 at the earliest.

With the number of cases and deaths continuing to rise sharply in the UK this week, it seems unlikely that that date will stand firm, although it remains to be seen how far back things are pushed and if there will still be time to complete the season before calls grow for different action to be taken.