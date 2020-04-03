Chelsea winger Willian has hinted towards leaving the club this summer when his current contract expires, after failing to agree upon new renewal terms.

The Brazilian has been with the Blues for nearly seven years, but his tenure with the team, where he has won two Premier League titles, looks to be coming to end.

His contract expires in the summer, meaning he would be available for other clubs to sign as a free agent. Willian has hinted that this will be the case, with Chelsea not willing to commit to a new three year deal.

Speaking to Fox Sports (via Football London), he stated: “I think it will be very difficult for me to renew because Chelsea offered me two years, I asked for three and it ended there, we don’t talk anymore, we didn’t negotiate anymore. Three years… Chelsea said it would be impossible, so for now there’s this difficulty, but nothing is impossible.”

As per his own comments, it appears that the Brazilian is keen to stay with the club, but it is in fact Chelsea that are not so keen on these terms. With Willian turning thirty-two in August, it suggests that the side are unwilling to commit for this amount of time, as he is no longer in his prime.

Whilst the winger is not completely giving up hope, he has hinted that he may find a deal elsewhere: “We don’t know what can happen, suddenly we could make a deal and get it right. But what I can say today is that my contract is going over and I will be free to negotiate with any team.”

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Willian has recently sparked transfer rumours to Tottenham. The winger publicly praised his former coach and current Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, and this is a move that looks to make a lot of sense on paper.

It wouldn’t require a major (if any) relocation for the Brazilian, and he would be joining up with a boss that he has shared success with in the past. Given the fact that he would be arriving on a free, Daniel Levy would also surely, be open to the transfer deal.