Juventus reportedly have two names in mind when it comes to finding a long-term replacement for Gonzalo Higuain.

The Argentine forward has played a role for Maurizio Sarri this season, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

However, he turns 33 in December and with a lack of quality depth behind him in terms of players who can play as an out-and-out striker, the reigning Serie A champions arguably have an issue to address.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, sporting director Fabio Paratici is said to have two targets in mind to replace Higuain, while it’s also added that River Plate are interested in the stalwart.

Those two targets are Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus and Paris Saint-Germain loanee Mauro Icardi, who is still owned by parent club and Juve’s bitter rivals Inter.

Given the energy, movement and finishing of those two individuals, it’s easy to see why Juventus would be interested in them, but perhaps question marks can be raised over the likelihood of them prising Icardi away from a direct rival like Inter.

Further, with Jesus likely to play a key role for City as Sergio Aguero turns 32 this summer, the Bianconeri may have a tough time in landing either of their two touted targets.

Nevertheless, those are the names said to be of interest, and it’s sensible planning from the Turin giants to consider their options now while Higuain is still capable of playing a part for Sarri, allowing them to plan ahead and try to ensure that they’re ready for next season if a change has to be made.