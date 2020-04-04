‘Absolute class’ and ‘what a man’ – These Tottenham fans love star’s classy gesture for NHS worker

It’s a testing time around the world due to the coronavirus crisis, particularly for healthcare workers, and Tottenham ace Toby Alderweireld did his part to give one Spurs fan a lift.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Premier League has been suspended indefinitely as with the number of cases and deaths in the UK now beginning to increase sharply each day, it is clear that it is not safe for sporting events to resume.

In turn, the government guidance continues to be followed by footballers in terms of staying home and protecting the NHS, but Alderweireld wanted to do a little bit more for one paramedic in particular.

As seen in the video below, the Spurs defensive stalwart contacted Tayla Porter after a video of her went viral as she was applauded by her community as she headed to work.

The Belgian international described it as a ‘special moment’ as he thanked her for the job that she’s doing and offered to send her a signed shirt as a way of showing his appreciation.

Tayla revealed that she is a Spurs season ticket holder along with her dad and so she was clearly made up by the gesture, and Tottenham fans flocked to the comments section to praise Alderweireld, as seen in the tweets below.

Although it’s only a small token of appreciation, Tayla was clearly delighted with the video call and the shirt as well as hearing the Tottenham star praise her and all healthcare workers for the job that they’re doing for the country.

For that, we take our hats off to you Toby. A class gesture in the circumstances…

