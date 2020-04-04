According to the Express, Arsenal have rejected two bids from Roma for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with the Italian outfit’s last bid worth around £10m.

The Express claim that Roma are keen to sign the Armenian star permanently considering his success whilst on loan with the Serie A outfit.

The report adds that the Gunners have set an £18m price-tag for the attacking midfielder, and the north London outfit’s refusal to budge on this valuation could see Roma turn their attentions to Chelsea’s Pedro.

The Express even add that Mkhitaryan has informed friends that he’s willing to secure a pay cut in order to seal a permanent move to Paulo Fonseca’s side.

Mkhitaryan has managed to look solid for Roma, despite having to battle some injury troubles earlier in the season. The ace has scored six goals and registered three assists from 17 appearances this term.

Are Arsenal being naive with their valuation of the former Borussia Dortmund star? Will this stance lead to the Gunners missing out on the chance to receive a decent fee for a player that hasn’t worked out at the Emirates?