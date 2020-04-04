Arsenal are eyeing Real Madrid starlet Cesar Gelabert with the midfielder impressing Mikel Arteta, according to a report in the Metro.

The 19-year-old Gelabert is yet to feature for the Real Madrid first team but his performances in the UEFA Youth League have impressed Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, according to the report.

Interest for Gelabert is high with German outfit Borussia Dortmund and Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon also looking at a move for the young Spanish midfielder.

However, it looks as though Arsenal are in the lead for the youngster’s signature with Arteta keen to bolster his midfield with Dani Ceballos returning to Real Madrid following his loan spell at the Emirates.

Elsewhere, the Gunners are also looking at signing West Ham centre-back Issa Diop, according to a report in Football London.

The French centre-back has impressed for West Ham under both Manuel Pellegrini and David Moyes and is on Arsenal’s radar, according to the report.

The report also states that Manchester United are interested in signing Diop, but at the moment, Arsenal are leading the race for his signature as West Ham are expected to want £60m for the defender.