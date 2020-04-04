Arsenal wouldn’t rule out signing Jesse Lingard from Man United

According to the Athletic (subscription requited), Arsenal wouldn’t necessarily rule out signing out of form star Jesse Lingard from rivals Manchester United.

The Athletic dove into the likeliness of Lingard joining certain teams if he was to leave the Red Devils this summer, perhaps the ace’s decision to hire super agent Mino Raiola is an indicator that he’s eyeing the exit door at Old Trafford.

It’s added that considering Arsenal’s history of transfers with the Red Devils, as well as the club’s ‘unlikely’ chances of permanently signing Dani Ceballos for a reported £40m, that the Gunners can’t be ruled out.

Lingard famously danced at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium after scoring in a 3-1 win for United, this move ever happening would be shocking considering this moment.

Take a look at arguably one of the most iconic moments of his career below – which of course came at Arsenal’s expense:

2 years ago. Jesse Lingard. Milly Rock. Emirates. Nothing was the same. Iconic ?? pic.twitter.com/g5DrGYUmvI — VERSUS (@vsrsus) December 3, 2019

Lingard has made 35 appearances across all competitions this season, but the England international only started 18 of these.

The ace’s four goal contributions this term have only come in cup competitions, mostly against respectably much weaker opposition.

The 27-year-old hasn’t managed to register a goal or assist in the top-flight since Boxing Day 2018, it’s clear that the ace has endured quite the rough patch recently at United, perhaps a move is need to reignite Lingard’s career.