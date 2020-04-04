Blow for Man Utd as Euro giants lead race for £17m-rated Barcelona star

Man Utd are reportedly at risk of being left disappointed in the transfer market as Atletico Madrid are favourites to sign Barcelona stalwart Ivan Rakitic.

The Red Devils have been in fine form in 2020, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got them back on track and they remain in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as for the FA Cup and Europa League.

SEE MORE: Why Premier League clubs are facing major financial concerns amid the coronavirus crisis

United have arguably now started to spend wisely under the Norwegian tactician, with the likes of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes being added to the squad and emerging as fundamental pieces moving forward.

Solskjaer does still have a relatively young squad though, and so adding experience to find that crucial balance is important for them to compete in the immediate and long-term future.

According to the Daily Mail, via Marca, Man Utd are specifically mentioned as being interested in Rakitic, with Barcelona wanting £17m for the experienced midfielder.

However, the Premier League giants could be at risk of missing out as Atleti are said to be in pole position to sign him, and so it remains to be if Solskjaer is forced to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements.

It comes amid ongoing speculation that Paul Pogba will leave this summer, as per the Sun, and so there may well be a major void to fill at Old Trafford ahead of next season.

Fernandes has added creativity and a goal threat from midfield since arriving in January, bagging three goals and four assists in nine games. In turn, adding Rakitic could add some solidity and calmness in a deeper role to add a balance to the side, but the report above would suggest that United have their work cut out to beat Atleti to his signature.