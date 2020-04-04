It seems that almost every player is being linked with a club at some point just now, but fans should start to pay attention once talks have taken place.

It’s a shame that things haven’t worked out for Philippe Coutinho at Barcelona or Bayern Munich, but he’s still a top class player who played his best football in the Premier League, so it would be interesting to see if a move back to England would revitalise his career.

According to a report from The Sun, Chelsea have stolen a march on Man United, Arsenal and Spurs by actually opening negotiations with Barcelona for the Brazilian.

It’s suggested that Bayern do have an option to buy him for £105m but they won’t be taking that up, and Barca would be willing to let him go for around £70m.

They even go on to say that’s he’s desperate to return to the Premier League, but there’s no sign of which club he would prefer at this point.

That suggests that whoever moves the quickest could land him, and history shows he can make a big contribution in the Premier League.

He’s still only 27 and managed 41 goals in 152 league games for Liverpool despite playing in midfield, so it’s easy to see why so many clubs would be interested.