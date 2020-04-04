Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair has argued against his old club splashing out up to £180m on Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham this summer.

Sancho, 20, has established himself as one of the biggest young talents in Europe with his form for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 31 goals and providing 42 assists in 90 appearances.

Having broken through for the senior England side too, the future certainly looks promising for the talented youngster.

Meanwhile, Bellingham, 16, has bagged four goals and two assists in 35 outings for Birmingham City so far this season, as he has made a big impression early in his career already.

Chelsea have been linked with both starlets, but Sinclair has questioned whether or not it would be £180m well spent by the Blues, as per the Sun.

The report notes that while the former defensive ace rates Sancho highly, he has questioned whether or not he would get straight into the side, particularly given Callum Hudson-Odoi’s presence in the squad.

While Hudson-Odoi has impressed to date, he hasn’t shown anywhere near the same level of quality and decisiveness as Sancho in the final third, and so it’s a questionable one from Sinclair.

Meanwhile, he also questioned if Chelsea was the right place for Bellingham as he insists that the teenager needs to play regularly to improve and develop, and he might not get the chance to do that at Chelsea.

That’s because Sinclair believes the players coming through the ranks at Chelsea already are perhaps better than Bellingham, and so he has his doubts over both players, with Sancho touted as being worth around £150m while Bellingham could cost £30m to prise away.

Although it’s good to see Sinclair make an argument for the Chelsea youngsters to be made the priority, many will surely disagree with him on this one and Blues fans will be desperate to see two talented young players join the club to strengthen Frank Lampard’s squad further.