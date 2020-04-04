According to the Express via Italian outlet Calciomercato, Chelsea are reportedly set to rival Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan by showing an interest in Atalanta ace Robin Gosens.

The Express claim that Frank Lampard is on the hunt for a new left-back once the transfer window opens, with Ben Chilwell, Alex Telles and Marc Cucurella all seen as options for the Blues.

Calciomercato claim that Gosens is now another option that Chelsea will be considering a move for, with the report adding that the 25-year-old’s is valued at €30m (£26m).

The Italian outlet even add that Gosens’ price-tag has been lowered due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Gosens has been sensational for an Atalanta side that are fourth in Serie A and recently progressed into the quarter finals stages of the Champions League after defeating Valencia.

The Express claim that the Blues are on the search for a new left-back because Emerson Palmieri is expected to join former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri at Juventus.

Gosens has contributed seven goals and five assists from 22 Serie A appearances this season, the German is often used in a left wing-back role by Atalanta.

With Frank Lampard often setting his team up in a formation with three centre-backs and wing-backs, Gosens could be an ideal signing for the west London outfit.

A price-tag of £26m could also make the ace a much cheaper option than Leicester City star Ben Chilwell, the England international is bound to command a premium fee for his services.