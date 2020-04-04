Chelsea transfer news: Blues handed boost in pursuit of top goalkeeper and left-back

Chelsea look to have received a boost in their pursuit of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to a report in the Express.

Frank Lampard is looking at selling Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with AC Milan’s Donnarumma high on the manager’s radar, as per the report.

Now, according to the Express, the Blues have been handed a boost in their pursuit of the 21-year-old Italian goalkeeper Donnarumma with Milan already looking at alternatives should the shot-stopper whose contract runs out in 2021 leave the San Siro for London.

According to the report, Milan are considering Alex Meret of Napoli and Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso with the club also looking at Sporting Lisbon’s Luis Maximiano should Donnarumma leave for Chelsea.

Elsewhere, the Blues have also been handed a boost in their pursuit of FC Porto left-back Alex Telles, according to a report in Football London.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are in the market for a left-back with neither Emerson nor Marcos Alonso in their long term plans and the West London club have now been handed a boost in signing Porto’s Alex Telles.

Paris Saint-Germain who were also interested in signing the full-back, have turned their attention towards Juventus’ Alex Sandro instead.

The report also states that Telles’ agent Pini Zahavi who has close ties with Stamford Bridge is in “very advanced contact” with Chelsea over a move, as per Paris United as quoted by Football London.