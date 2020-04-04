‘Do that in a real game’ – Jesse Lingard gets brutally trolled by Man Utd fans while in lockdown

It seems not even the coronavirus lockdown is offering Jesse Lingard respite from criticism as the Man Utd ace was trolled on Instagram on Friday.

This season has been a major struggle for the 27-year-old as he’s managed just two goals and two assists in 35 appearances for the Red Devils.

He’s without a goal or an assist in 20 Premier League games too by the way.

That says it all in truth, and with added competition for places arriving at United, it remains to be seen just how long Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opts to keep Lingard around before potentially considering an exit if offers are on the table.

Like everyone, Lingard is currently in lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis, and he’s trying to keep himself entertained. That invariably involves keeping his football skills sharp.

He’s had a blinder in the video below in fairness, as he pings a volley off the crossbar in his goal in the garden, but naturally, he didn’t get a great reaction.

While some praised the clip, others were far more damning of him. “Good finish, shame you can’t do that in a real match”, “Maybe do that in a real game” and “if only these were real games” were just some of the comments left on the video, with many of his followers opting for a similar message.

It seems a bit harsh given he’s just having a kick-about in his garden, but Lingard won’t escape scrutiny and criticism until he starts delivering on the pitch when it matters it seems…