Juventus have reportedly set their sights on Valencia ace Ferran Torres and are being tipped to put a player exchange plus cash offer on the table.

The 20-year-old has impressed this season as he’s bagged six goals and seven assists in 35 appearances for the La Liga outfit.

SEE MORE: Juventus would REFUSE Serie A title if season ends early, FIGC chief outlines plan amid coronavirus crisis

In turn, that form has seemingly attracted the attention of Juventus, with Calciomercato reporting that the reigning Serie A champions could be plotting a swoop for the talented youngster.

It’s added that Torres is valued at around €60m even though he has a €100m release clause in his current contract, but to bring that fee down as there are doubts over the level of spending in Europe this summer after the coronavirus crisis, Juve could look to include a player in a swap deal.

Two names are touted with either Mattia De Sciglio or Daniele Rugani potentially moving in the opposite direction to join Valencia, although it remains to be seen if either of those two individuals are of interest to them.

Capable of playing on either the left or right wing, Torres could be an important long-term addition for the Bianconeri, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Douglas Costa and Gonzalo Higuain not getting any younger and so replacements will be needed moving forward.

Further, with Federico Bernardeschi struggling to make a consistent impact along with the likes of Juan Cuadrado who can play in a more advanced role, it’s perhaps easy to see why Juventus are looking to try and bring in Torres this summer to bolster their attacking options.

Meanwhile, it could be a blow for Liverpool if Juve move closer to reaching an agreement, with the Mirror reporting last week that the Merseyside giants are also keen on Torres while Juve are specifically mentioned in that report as competition too.

The Reds were tipped to continue to monitor the Spaniard as they considered a swoop, but they may now have to act quicker than first anticipated if Juventus are stepping up their pursuit.