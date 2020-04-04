Juventus would REFUSE Serie A title if season ends early, FIGC chief outlines plan amid coronavirus crisis

FIGC president Gabriele Gravina has suggested the plan is still to complete the Serie A season and has hinted Juventus would refuse being given the title.

Italy has been hit particularly hard during the coronavirus crisis and in turn the football season is currently suspended indefinitely.

The same pattern has followed around Europe and so it remains to be seen how the domestic leagues are completed.

With UEFA postponing EURO 2020 and pushing back the other club competitions, it does free up June and July for seasons to be finished, and Gravina has hinted that could be the case in Italy at least, albeit much will continue to depend on the coronavirus outbreak.

Further, he also suggested that Juventus wouldn’t accept the Serie A title if the season is cancelled and the Scudetto is awarded to them, as the Turin giants evidently want to win the title on the pitch or not at all.

“The top priority is completing the season, the idea is to start from May 20 or early June, to end in July,” he told TMW Radio.

“There’s even been talk of August and September. I’ve made it clear that I’d hate to take the risk of compromising another season to save this one.

“I think scrapping the season would be rather complex. It would be a grave injustice, which would lead to a legal emergency during an epidemiological one.

“Only the Scudetto would need assigning and Juventus themselves, I believe, have expressed a dislike of such of a solution.”

While no football is expected in April, it remains to be seen if the situation improves in May to allow for sporting events to get the green light to go ahead from respective governments.

With millions of people in lockdown, live football would undoubtedly be a big lift next month even if it’s behind closed doors which would make most sense. In turn, Serie A and other leagues may be aiming for the same rough return dates to ensure there is a fair conclusion to domestic campaigns if it’s safe and appropriate to do so.