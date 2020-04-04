Kaka makes his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former AC Milan and Real Madrid star Kaka has made his pick in the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate, according to a report in Spanish media outlet AS.

The 2007 Ballon d’Or winner Kaka chose to pick Lionel Messi over Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo when asked to choose between the two superstars.

The Brazilian star Kaka, who played alongside Ronaldo for Real Madrid didn’t pick his former teammate opting to choose the Barcelona star Messi instead.

When asked to choose between Ronaldo or Messi in a live Instagram Q&A on FIFA’s channel Kaka said:

“I played with Cristiano and he’s really amazing, but I’ll go with Messi,”

“He’s a genius, a pure talent. The way he plays is incredible.”

“Cristiano is a machine. It’s not just the way he’s strong, powerful and fast; he’s strong mentally.”

“He always wants to win and play. To be the best. For me, that’s the most incredible thing he has.”

“In the history of sport, they [Messi and Cristiano] are definitely in the top five. We are very lucky to have been able to see both of them.”

This comes as a surprising choice by former AC Milan and Real Madrid star Kaka who many would have thought, would go on and pick his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The midfielder Kaka who made 529 appearances at club level, scoring 161 goals and racking up 136 assists for the Brazilian national team the attacking midfield featured 92 times scoring 29 goals.

Kaka has often been regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders of his generation and choice in the perennial Ronaldo vs Messi debate will certainly hold some weight with fans and pundits alike.