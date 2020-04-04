Liverpool decide to place some staff on furlough due to Coronavirus pandemic

According to an official statement, Liverpool have placed some of their staff who have been impacted by the Premier League’s suspension on furlough.

As per BBC Sport, ‘furlough’ is the job retention scheme which sees the government cover 80% of the wages of employees (up to £2,500 a month) whose work has been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool confirm in their official statement that these members of staff will still be paid 100% of their salaries, suggesting that the club is paying the 20% that furlough doesn’t cover.

Liverpool also add that at senior levels of the club there are also ‘ongoing’ discussions regarding ‘salary deductions’ whilst the top-flight is suspended.

The Merseyside outfit are the fifth Premier League club – joining Tottenham, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Norwich, to place some of their staff on furlough.

Premier League clubs have been facing pressure to make financial contributions to services like the NHS since the Covid-19 pandemic started to get worse.

The top-flight announced in a statement yesterday that they were pledging £20m to the National Health Service and that all Premier League clubs have agreed to hold talks with players regarding wage cuts and deferrals that would amount to a total of 30%.

Considering the stature of the Reds, this decision is bound to spark controversy, is it fair for massive sports organisations to be using this government scheme?