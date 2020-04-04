Liverpool are likely to send striker Rhian Brewster out on loan again if they manage to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer, according to a report in the Express.

The Leipzig striker has been in fine form this season scoring 27 goals in 36 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

Liverpool have emerged as favourites to sign Werner from his current employers and reportedly the striker has a £51m release clause.

However, it has emerged that Jurgen Klopp will look to send a striker from his squad out on loan should they manage to prise Werner away from Leipzig and that striker is Rhian Brewster.

The 20-year-old Brewster has spent this season out on loan at Swansea in the Championship and has impressed for the Welsh outfit so far this season.

The young striker has seen his opportunities at Liverpool become limited due to Jurgen Klopp’s favoured attack of Firmino, Salah and Mane and it looks as though he will be sent out on loan again next season.