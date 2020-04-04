Man Utd fans will love what Odion Ighalo said to supporter in Q&A session

Odion Ighalo has made a crucial impact after joining Man Utd in January, and he has further endeared himself to the United faithful this week.

Even with football on hold due to the coronavirus crisis, the 30-year-old is still delighting fans off the pitch after being asked what he loves about the Red Devils.

As seen in his response below, the Nigerian forward replied: “Everything”, earning him over 7,000 likes and counting as the messages also flooded in from fans praising him.

Ighalo has bagged four goals and an assist in eight appearances for Man Utd thus far, playing a vital role in offering cover while Marcus Rashford is sidelined due to injury, while he also now offers them a different option and dynamic up front.

With his loan deal set to end this summer, it seems as though he’s doing everything he can to earn a permanent stay at United, and time will tell if the club are willing to make him an offer to prise him away from Shanghai Shenhua this summer.