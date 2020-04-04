Manchester United are looking at signing Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports in several news outlets in England and the Dutch defender is yet to speak on the intended move to Old Trafford, but insists he is happy in Italy according to a report in the Metro.

As per the report, de Ligt is happy in Turin and doesn’t regret his move to Juventus last summer at all.

Despite interest from United who are reportedly looking to sign de Ligt as the potential centre back partner of club captain Harry Maguire in the heart of the Red Devils defence, it looks as though the Dutch defender will continue to play for the Old Lady in Italy.

The 20-year-old centre back remains a Manchester United target but according to his father-in-law, he is not looking for a move.

His father-in-law said, as quoted in the Metro report: “Matthijs doesn’t regret having chosen Juve at all.”

“He and (partner) Annekee are really enjoying themselves in Turin and maybe they can spend some more time in Italy.”

“Juventus have looked after them perfectly,” he added

Meanwhile, Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has been backed to join Manchester United according to a report in Manchester Evening News.

United are in for a striker this summer with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expected to find a solution to his issues of not having a number nine in his squad and is looking at 28-year-old Wolves striker Raul Jimenez.

Jimenez has starred for Wolves this season scoring 22 goals in 44 matches and according to former player Ivan Zamorano, the Mexican striker is tipped to make the move to Old Trafford.

Speaking about Jimenez’s transfer to United, as cited in Manchester Evening News, Zamorano said: “Manchester United don’t have a nine, there he is, he knows the league and the team needs a number nine.”

At the moment, the Red Devils are yet to sign a striker, despite heavy links to strikers emerging in the English press.