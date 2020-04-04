Odion Ighalo drops big hint on Man United future with tweet

Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo has revealed his desire to stay at the Red Devils permanently with this response to a supporter during the star’s recent Twitter Q&A.

Ighalo has been superb since joining his boyhood club on a shock loan deal in the late stages of the January transfer window.

One United supporter asked the Nigerian star ‘Taking that United permanent?’ and the striker replied with the ‘fingers crossed’ emoji.

The Manchester Evening News have also published a screenshot of Ighalo replying with ‘of course’ when asked by another supporter during the same Q&A if he’d stay with the Red Devils if he was offered a permanent contract.

According to the Daily Mail (via Express), Ighalo is prepared to turn down a massive new contract with parent club Shanghai Shenhua in order to remain at United once his loan deal expires.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side recruited the 30-year-old following the long-term injury to Marcus Rashford and Ighalo has proved that he’s a solid addition to the club’s attacking ranks.

The former Watford star has made eight appearances across all competitions, the ace has bagged four goals from three starts for the the Red Devils.

Ighalo’s performances have been sensational in cup competitions and he was starting to make useful contributions in the Premier League before football was halted due to the Coronavirus.