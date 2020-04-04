According to Spanish publication Marca, Real Madrid have agreed a new contract with wing-back Achraf Hakimi, the ace is reportedly set to sign a new deal that runs until the summer of 2023.

The report adds that Madrid see Hakimi as a potential star for the next decade. As per Mundo Deportivo, the Moroccan star’s current deal was set to expire next summer.

Marca claim that Bayern Munich were interested in signing the full-back, with Calciomercato also recently claiming that Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus were keen on the 21-year-old.

Hakimi has been sensational since joining Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan deal, the youngster has established himself as one of the world’s top full-back talents with some superb performances.

The ace has also displayed a level of versatility that would be useful to any top club, Hakimi can play as a full-back on either side in either a traditional or wing-back role, with the ace also capable of playing as a winger.

Hakimi has registered seven goals and 10 assists 37 appearances across all competitions this season.

The ace’s versatility and quality make him a serious long-term successor to either Marcelo or Dani Carvajal for Los Blancos, Marca claim that Zinedine Zidane is a keen admirer of Hakimi, Zizou gave the ace his debut a couple years ago.

With Hakimi’s contract only set to be extended by two years, this should prove to be an ideal contract for both the club and the player.

Hakimi hasn’t tied himself into a long deal before figuring out if he will be able to play a serious role in Madrid’s first team and the medium term contract allows Los Blancos to maintain the star’s value.