Real Madrid eye two Ligue 1 starlets to help bolster the midfield

Real Madrid are a side who could go through a transition phase in the next few years, so it’s a curious situation for any prospective signings to come into.

Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marcelo and Sergio Ramos are all getting older, so a lot will depend on the youngsters being able to step up and some smart recruitment.

The club have made obvious efforts to sign a lot of young talent in recent years, but they also need some experienced figures to guide them.

Sport have reported on the latest in their hunt for a new midfielder, but again it’s younger talent that seems to be catching the eye.

They state that Zidane wants to strengthen his midfielder and although Paul Pogba is the main target, he’s looking at two youngsters currently lighting up Ligue 1.

Eduardo Camavinga has been spoken about all season as a star of the future at Rennes, while Lille star Boubakary Soumare is also emerging as a target.

The Lille man is more of a defensive minded midfielder while Camavinga can play in more of a roaming role, so it’s possible that there could be room for both in the squad.

There’s no sign of any deals being agreed at this point, but it’s clear that these two have a bright future and it could be at the Bernabeu.