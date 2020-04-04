Report claims The Voice star expecting Chelsea ace Jorginho’s baby

It has been reported that The Voice star Catherine Harding is expecting Chelsea midfielder Jorginho’s baby after confirming her pregnancy on social media.
According to The Sun, Harding is five months pregnant and although it is noted that she hasn’t confirmed who the father is, the report goes on to specifically mention Jorginho as being the expecting dad.
It’s added that the Italian international is married with two children but he separated from his wife Natalia Leteri last year before he started dating Catherine.
“Cat fell hard for him and has struggled to keep their romance a secret,” a source told the Sun.
“It became known to her circle of friends, the music industry and — through her role on The Voice — backstage on TV.
“She told Jorginho she was pregnant just before her announcement.
“He was delighted and she’s looking forward to becoming a mother for the second time.”
The report adds that Harding has apparently dropped subtle hints on social media in the past but there is no confirmation as of yet that Jorginho is indeed the father. Meanwhile, with wife Natalia still posting a family video on Instagram this week, that will only raise further question marks over the report.
Nevertheless, the likes of the Mirror and Daily Mail have also reported on the story, and so it remains to be seen if either Jorginho or Harding confirm the news in the coming months or dismiss the speculation as being false.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful mother’s around the world giving unconditional love everyday even when they are tired, stressed or dealing with whatever problems they may have in their lives but always make their children priority. 💖💖 You are amazing!! Five years ago on Mother’s Day 2015 my beautiful daughter was born and now In a time of such sadness and pain in the world, when we realise how fragile life can be I am so grateful to be blessed with the most powerful gift of life🤰🤰🤰 🥰🥰💖💖💖💖 And can’t forget my mummy who is always there for me no matter what you are an angel 😇 ( even though you drive me mad) hahaha #happymothersday #grateful #blessed #secondpregnancy