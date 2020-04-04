Although we’ve seen a few examples of players managing to force their way back into a team after it’s clear the manager doesn’t trust them, it’s probably best to leave when you reach that point.

Left back is a real problem position for Chelsea, yet Emerson Pamieri doesn’t look close to being a regular in the team just now, and you can only imagine that a new signing will arrive in the Summer.

He also turns 26 in the Summer, so this seems like the time where he should be playing regularly and trying to force his way into the Italy side.

He looked like an outside chance for EURO 2020, but now that it’s been delayed he could move back to Serie A and get back into the national side.

According to a report from Goal.com, there’s plenty of interest too with Napoli, Juventus and Inter all looking to make a move for him.

The report also suggests that Italy manager Roberto Mancini has hinted he should move back to Serie A to boost his international chances, but it also sounds like the player hopes to stay at Chelsea and convince Frank Lampard of his worth.

The alternative for Chelsea in his position is Marcos Alonso who gets a lot of criticism for his lack of defensive instincts, so it’s possible he might leave instead, but that would probably leave Emerson as a back up at best.

There’s no sign of a price tag at this point, but it might be a good idea to have a fresh start and start playing regularly again.