Video: ‘Football I miss you badly’ – Arsenal ace staying sharp with smart homemade training drill

Arsenal ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has conceded that he’s missing football but is still working hard while in coronavirus lockdown.

The Premier League is currently suspended due to the outbreak and fixtures are expected to resume only when it’s deemed safe and appropriate to do so with the green light from the government.

SEE MORE: Mikel Arteta eyeing Arsenal raid for Real Madrid starlet but faces stiff competition

With the number of cases and deaths seeing sharp increases in the UK this week, it seems as though English football is still some way off from returning, and so players up and down the country will have to continue to make sure that they’re staying fit and sharp at home.

Aubameyang has posted his method on Instagram, as seen in the video below, as he’s put together a clever drill in his back garden to put himself through his paces.

The Gunners talisman captioned his post: “When simple things become so good to do. Football I miss u badly”.

There’s no doubt that a number of his fellow professionals are feeling exactly the same way, but the priority for now is the safety of the public, and it remains to be seen if perhaps football will resume in June with EURO 2020 being postponed and UEFA competitions being pushed back to allow for domestic leagues to be completed.