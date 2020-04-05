Former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged RB Leipzig star forward Timo Werner to snub Liverpool and join Bayern Munich instead, according to a report in the Mirror.

Werner has been in superb form for RB Leipzig this season scoring 21 goals in 25 appearances in the Bundesliga and is in demand across Europe.

The Leipzig star reportedly has a release clause of £60m according to the Mirror report and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the forward with several papers linking the German striker to the Anfield club in recent months.

Werner is also wanted by Chelsea and Manchester United with both clubs looking to spend big in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

However, according to former Bulgarian striker Berbatov, Werner is better off joining Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich.

Speaking about Werner recently, as cited in the Mirror, Berbatov said:

“There have been reports about Bayern Munich’s interest in Timo Werner, and having played in the Bundesliga, Munich are up there with the biggest names like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus and so on.”

“Every season they are up there in the Champions League and they have been dominant in Germany. To be honest, it looks like a sensible move for Werner, he knows the league, they know him there, he can get used to his surroundings a lot easier.

“The only thing for me that I may question is if he goes there he will have a lot of competition to face in Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and potentially Leroy Sane, who they are also linked with, so there are a lot of similarities for one or two positions.

“But, like I said, it makes more sense for him to go there than move to England where it will probably take him a bit more time to adjust to things.”

“When you are a player in that position and a few teams want you it feels good but it can make your head spin and you get sleepless nights because you want to make the right decision”

“I don’t think Liverpool will miss out if he doesn’t move to Merseyside, their front three are so good.

“I don’t see many players coming close to them at the moment, the way they link up, the way they switch positions is so phenomenal.

“It’s hard to see someone else fitting in the way they do.” Berbatov added.

It remains to be seen where Werner chooses to go in the summer and it is certain that Leipzig will find it difficult to tie down their star man.