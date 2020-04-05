Arsenal are reportedly ready to rival Chelsea and possibly a long list of other top clubs for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Achraf Hakimi.

The talented young right-back has really shone on loan at Dortmund, but his long-term future at parent club Real Madrid remains in some doubt.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are among the sides with a keen interest in Hakimi, whom Real could be tempted to sell if they receive an offer of around €60million (£53m).

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can realistically afford to invest quite that much in a full-back, but the report does note that the north London giants are big admirers of Hakimi’s versatility.

The 21-year-old could also be an ideal replacement for the injury-prone Hector Bellerin, who has not progressed as many at the Emirates Stadium would have hoped.

The Daily Mirror recently also linked Hakimi as a target for Chelsea, stating the Blues had made an enquiry about the player.

Chelsea could also no doubt benefit from changing their defence around a bit, with Cesar Azpilicueta looking past his best while youngster Reece James might not be ready to be automatic first choice just yet.