Arsenal have been fired a warning from former Gunners defender Bacary Sagna over the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer situation.

The Gabon international is nearing the final year of his contract and would no doubt be a tempting signing for most top clubs after his superb form in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang has long been one of the most lethal finishers in the game, having scored at a prolific rate at Borussia Dortmund before his January 2018 move to Arsenal.

Sagna admits the situation is a worry, however, as Aubameyang is so good that it could cost Arsenal as much as £150million to find anyone good enough to replace him.

The Frenchman will have seen plenty of big names leave AFC when he was still at the club, so he’ll be aware of how hard it can be to rebuild once a star player leaves.

Speaking to Goal about the Aubameyang transfer saga, he said: “He can’t go now because Arsenal are on the way to building something strong. They can’t afford to lose him. If they have to pay him, then just pay him because if they want someone else of his quality they cost £150m.

“So don’t spend this £150m, just spend £50m and give it to him. It’s the same as van Persie and I think you have to learn from that situation.

“Auba deserves it. I’m not saying that because of his name or because he has scored a few goals. He’s the best striker in the league.”