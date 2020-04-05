Arsenal have been handed a boost in their chase for a new signing as Spanish giants Barcelona have decided they need to sell a player first before bringing in another.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Layvin Kurzawa, who is out of contract at the end of the season, appears to be much sought after, and according to Sport, the Gunners have already submitted an offer for the player along with Serie A side Napoli.

Barcelona are also known to be interested, according to Sport, but they wish to find a buyer for Junior Firpo before making a confirmed move for Kurzawa, who nevertheless remains on their list of possible targets.

The Catalans will likely have to take a loss on Firpo who was brought in to provide competition for Jordi Alba in the left-back slot, but who has been a huge disappointment.

Mikel Arteta will surely be heartened by Arsenal’s ability to get ahead of the chasing pack and make their intentions clear from the outset, and at 27 years of age, Kurzawa has European experience at the top level as well as being, theoretically, in his footballing prime.

The chance to re-establish himself as a first choice somewhere else has to appeal, and with players seemingly loving nothing more than to know they’re wanted, the Gunners have put themselves in the box seat.