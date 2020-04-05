Best Manchester United midfielders of the Premier League era: Keane & Scholes battle for top spot, plus current star

With no football to keep us entertained at the moment, it’s worth a look back through the glorious history of the game, and we’ve taken on the rather enjoyable challenge of putting together a list of the best Manchester United midfielders of the Premier League era.

To say there have been a few all-time greats at Old Trafford in this time is a pretty big understatement, as you’ll see with this little trip down memory lane.

Picking first place was perhaps the toughest challenge of all – see what you make of our top ten below…

10) Juan Mata

While we haven’t always seen the best of Juan Mata at Manchester United, he’s a player of real quality who’s rarely let the side down with his creativity, work rate and eye for the occasional important goal, none more so than his strike in the 2016 FA Cup final victory over Crystal Palace.

9) Darren Fletcher

An underrated member of one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s best sides in the late 00s and early 10s, Darren Fletcher more than played his part in United’s remarkable consistency over that period, and if not for health problems would surely have gone on to star for the club for a great deal longer. A hard worker who had under-appreciated technique as well, the former Scotland international firmly deserves a place alongside more celebrated legends on this list.

8) Park Ji-sung

A real cult hero at United to this day, Park Ji-sung was another underrated hard worker and battler on the pitch for Man Utd. The South Korean put in a particularly famous performance to man mark prime Andrea Pirlo out of a game, showing that on his day he could go toe to toe with pretty much anyone.

7) Paul Ince

A hugely important part of Ferguson’s early successful sides, Paul Ince perhaps soured his reputation with Red Devils fans by going on to play for their rivals Liverpool later in his career, but the former England international surely deserves to be remembered as one of the club’s best in recent times.