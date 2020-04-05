Big problem for Man United in Jadon Sancho chase as key requirement unlikely to be met

We always hear that the biggest players will only move to a new club if they can be guaranteed Champions League football, but that’s a hard thing to work out just now.

With almost all football being suspended we don’t know what will happen for qualification to Europe’s biggest club competition next season, so it could leave a lot of clubs in Limbo.

If the Premier League was unable to finish, then Man United would finish in 5th if they went with the current standings, which shouldn’t be good enough to qualify.

READ MORE: Former Man United star insists that Liverpool should be crowned Premier League champions

There is the issue of Man City’s European ban and United could still win the Europa League if that’s played to a finish, so it’s hard to determine what will happen with them.

The problem is, according to The Sun Jadon Sancho will only move to Old Trafford in the Summer if they qualify for the competition, and that looks impossible to guarantee at this point.

It’s suggested that there is plenty of interest but the player isn’t in a hurry to make a move due to the current situation, so it’s possible that he might even stay at Dortmund for another year.

It’s always possible that giving him some extra money each week might help to persuade him to move, but it’s starting to look like Man United could miss out on their key Summer target.