Chelsea are reportedly set to be ready to battle Manchester United for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Although the Evening Standard suggest Man Utd are strong contenders for Sancho, they claim Chelsea are not put off by the England international’s £120million asking price.

Sancho is one of the most exciting young talents in world football at the moment and looks an ideal fit at Chelsea, where Frank Lampard could do with a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard.

The Blues already have a deal in place for Hakim Ziyech, but could probably do with more options as Willian is nearing the end of his contract and youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has perhaps not progressed as many would have hoped.

Sancho looks set to be a generational talent, and one who could strengthen Chelsea or United for many years to come.

Whoever wins this transfer battle would likely be landing an ideal solution to boost their attack for perhaps as much as the next decade, so it will be intriguing to see who pushes hardest to get Sancho in.

The 20-year-old would clearly also provide an important upgrade on the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford.