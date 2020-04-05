Chelsea reportedly remain in talks over a possible transfer deal for Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

This is according to a report from Sport, who suggest that Sancho has already decided on a move to Manchester United, but that that could facilitate the Blues’ swoop for Coutinho instead.

The report states that Chelsea remain in contact with the Brazil international’s agent, and fans will no doubt be hoping a deal can be done for the former Liverpool man.

Despite Coutinho flopping at Barcelona, he has shown himself to be one of the finest attacking players in the world on his day, having lit up the Premier League during his spell at Anfield.

It could be that a return to England is just what the 27-year-old needs to revive his career, and he could have more of a key role at Chelsea than he has at Barca, or at loan club Bayern Munich.

While it might be a bit of a gamble to go for Coutinho now, CFC need to strengthen their attack after last summer’s departure of star forward Eden Hazard.

If Coutinho can get back to his best at Stamford Bridge, this could end up being a fine piece of business for the west London giants.

United fans, meanwhile, will be thrilled by Sport’s claim that Sancho seems to have decided on a move to Old Trafford, with the England international one of the most exciting young talents in the world and a big upgrade on what the Red Devils currently have in that position.