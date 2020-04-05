Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo gets his head shaved by Georgina Rodriguez during lockdown

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is resorting to something a lot of us will be able to relate to at the moment as we have to cope without being able to go to the barber’s!

See below as Ronaldo joins a number of men in getting his head shaved at home by his partner Georgina Rodriguez…

The Portugal international often has immaculate hair, and had recently let it grow a little longer than usual, though it seems he’s now going for a buzz cut.

We’re yet to see the final version of this, but this video suggests Ronaldo’s going to look pretty different amid life in lockdown.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez