Former Man United star insists that Liverpool should be crowned Premier League champions

Usually when there’s a big decision to be made, listening to the opinions of the perceived “opposition” tells you all you need to know.

Of course every Liverpool fan will tell you that they deserve to win the Premier League this season, they’ve not won it in so long and it looked like they were finally going to be crowned champions, but then play was suspended.

Man United are traditionally a fierce rival and you would expect them to use this as a chance to get one over on them, but there’s been minimal chat about trying to end the season and deny Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Even former players are starting to speak out, as the Daily Mail looked at some comments from Dimitar Berbatov.

It’s clear the former United striker thinks Liverpool should be handed the league, and it’s hard to argue against really.

He said: “People are suggesting to give the title to Liverpool, and honestly they deserve it the way they had been playing, nobody was going to catch them”

“With the way they play their games, the football they produced and how far they are in front, they fully deserve the title this season”

Of course the authorities are still waiting to see how things go with the Coronavirus with hope still being held that play will eventually start up again, but anything other than a Liverpool title win would be an astonishing decision.