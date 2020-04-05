Heartbreaking news as Stade Reims doctor commits suicide after contracting the Coronavirus

It’s astonishing that so many people around the world just aren’t taking the threat of the coronavirus seriously, as we keep hearing bad news on top of bad news related to the virus.

This could be one of the most tragic stories yet, and it affects Ligue 1 side Reims in the worst way.

As reported by The Mirror, their club doctor Bernard Gonzalez has taken his own life after he learned that he had contracted the virus.

It’s really not clear what happened in the build up to his passing, with the report suggesting he had left a detailed letter explaining the link between his own actions and him catching the virus, but it’s just such a horrible story.

It’s also stated that his wife has caught the coronavirus, so everyone’s thoughts should go out to her as she struggles with so much bad news at this time.

Understandably the club were shocked by the news, and they tweeted this tribute to him earlier on today: