Huge Summer clear out planned as Real Madrid look to take €75m off their wage bill

The transfer market could be fascinating this Summer with so many clubs reportedly looking to raise some funds by selling players.

The problem with that is they will need other teams to purchase those players, but it’s not clear who will have money to spend as we hear multiple reports of clubs struggling financially.

AS have reported that Real Madrid are planning a mass Summer clear out that could save them up to €75m a year in wages, so several players will need to move on.

The biggest names would be James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale who would account for over half of that amount on their own, but several fringe players wouldn’t be safe either.

They go on to say that Mariano, Brahim Diaz, Alvaro Odriozola plus loan players Dani Ceballos and Jesus Vallejo could also be on their way out of the club.

The problem could be attracting big transfer fees if everyone knows that Real want to offload those players, but the saving in wages would still make it worth it.

Time will tell if this is a genuine cost cutting exercise or just a way of clearing space for some huge signings instead, but it looks like there will be a lot of changes at The Bernabeu this Summer.