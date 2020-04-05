One of the hottest properties in European football has dropped a hint about a potential future transfer destination, and it has offered Manchester United hope of landing one of their summer targets.

Ajax star, Donny van de Beek, who came to prominence when his side completely dismantled Real Madrid in the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu, has a huge admirer in Zinedine Zidane according to the Daily Star.

However, Real are yet to make their move for the player, and he too has rubbished rumours of a done deal to play in the Spanish capital.

“My feeling must be good at a club. How much do they want me?” Van de Beek said to Helden, reported by the Daily Star. “But I also have to fit in with the system that is being played and of course I also want to have an overview of playing minutes.

“Playing in the sun is always nice. But no, I certainly haven’t started taking Spanish lessons yet.”

The Daily Star go on to say that United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is looking for someone to partner Bruno Fernandes in midfield, which might suggest that the Norwegian has finally given up on trying to persuade Paul Pogba to stay at Old Trafford.

At just 22 years of age the Dutchman still has a huge career ahead of him, and in the right team will become a huge asset.

Comfortable on the ball, whether in tight spaces or on the front foot, and a player that works hard from first minute to last, he is just the type of character that Man Utd. need, so it might well be time for Ed Woodward to open the chequebook again.